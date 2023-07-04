To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the New York Power Authority’s Niagara Power Vista will host free STEM Weekend Workshops beginning Saturday and Sunday.
The workshops will run every weekend throughout July between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors of all ages can reserve one of several STEM kits, which include engineering building equipment, blueprints, blocks, magnets and electrical lab instruments. Reservations are required, and can be made by filling out the STEM workshop reservation form.
Additionally, the Electric Mayhem robotics team will attend the kick-off event on Saturday at 11 a.m. The group is one of the original six FIRST robotics teams and is based out of the Nichols School in Buffalo.
The Power Vista will commemorate its 60th year by:
• Celebrating its employees with an employee art show that will be displayed on the Niagara Power Vista’s glass walkway from July 17 through the 21.
• Releasing a video commemorating the Niagara Power Vista that will play on the Power Vista’s main water wall screens during July, providing a historic glimpse into the visitors center’s history.
• Launching a new webpage to include an “educator’s corner” to assist educators and group coordinators with planning student visits to complement curriculum goals.
• Providing a celebratory give-away throughout the month of July to all visitors.
The Niagara Power Vista offers an array of multimedia exhibits, including hands-on interactive technologies, large touch screens, and a virtual rollercoaster relating to the production of electricity, energy efficiency and the area’s history. The location also provides unique views from the observation deck 350 feet above the Niagara River Gorge. The Niagara Power Vista is a stop on the Discover Niagara Shuttle’s Falls to the Fort route.
For more information about the Niagara Power Vista, visit the visitors center webpage.
