I’ve loved maps since grade school and I’m still fascinated by them. I’ve received a number of them as gifts and my home even has dedicated space to estate sale finds including a very large "pull-down" from an elementary classroom dated 1964. Am I aging myself? Do these still exist?
So when I discovered the David Rumsey Historical Map Collection, I was thrilled. David Rumsey is president of Cartography Associates, a digital publishing company based in San Francisco. In 1980, after a successful career in real estate, Rumsey, who is clearly even more fascinated with maps than I am, began to collect 18th- and 19th century maps of North and South America, the era during which modern cartography began. Eventually he expanded his collection to rare 16th through 21st century maps of America, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Pacific, Arctic, Antarctic, and the world. The collection now contains more than 150,000 maps and other cartographic items and is one of the largest private map collections in the world. In 1995 he decided to make his collection available to the public by building the online David Rumsey Historical Map Collection. There are now more than 60,000 items online with new additions regularly. The collection is available on his website (davidrumsey.com) for free viewing.
How can these maps help genealogists? Old maps can bring your ancestor's hometown to life. They can give you a glimpse at what the world looked like when your ancestor lived there and what was happening at the time. You can also watch changing borders over the years.
To search this collection I suggest you find as much information about their hometown as possible. Country, state, ancestral town name, other geographical details such as nearby villages, rivers, railways, etc., may be clues to help you find the right place on a map. I pay attention to railways in particular as some of my ancestors worked on them so likely lived in close proximity, for example. Use the search box at the top right of the site. If you can’t locate your ancestral town try nearby village names in your search. Not every place named on a map is part of the site’s search keywords.
If your ancestor was living in an area that was involved in a disaster, say the Chicago Fire or San Francisco earthquake, using these as search terms may show reconstruction plans or detailed drawings of some of the buildings that were damaged or destroyed. There’s so much you can do with these maps including overlaying with a modern map which can find lost street names.
Take a moment to search the David Rumsey Map Collection for maps and images from where your ancestors lived. Let me know what you find and happy hunting!
Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits is a member of the National Genealogical Society and Association of Professional Genealogists. She is a board member as well as president of the Niagara County Genealogical Society. Send questions or comments to her at noellasdaughter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.