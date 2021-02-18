Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center's virtual Black History Month events continue

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center celebration of Black History Month continues tonight. Throughout the month, the public can join discussions relating to Black history from the comfort of their home.
“Participating in the Center’s Black History Month programming is a great way for the community to come together to discuss and recognize that Black history is American history,” Christine Bacon, interim director of education for the Heritage Center, said. “We are excited to bring the community virtual events for Black History Month that will address the continual movement for civil rights from the Underground Railroad to present-day college campuses.”
The center is also co-hosting an online event with the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site (TR Site) and the Buffalo Presidential Center to celebrate Black History Month and Presidents’ Day at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. The event is part of the TR Site’s 2021 Speaker Nite Series, where author Margaret Kimberley will discuss her book, "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents."
Black History Month schedule:
• 7 P.M. TODAY: "Redeeming Uncle Tom" screening and discussion — Watch the documentary, "Redeeming Uncle Tom: The Josiah Henson Story." Then join visitor experience specialist and Henson descendant, Saladin Allah for a powerful discussion on legacy and memory.
• 6 P.M. FEB. 23: "Prejudential: Black America & the Presidents" Presented by Margaret Kimberley. This Speaker Nite series event will examine issues that were important during Theodore Roosevelt’s lifetime and continue to be relevant today. The event is co-hosted by the TR Site and the Buffalo Presidential Center James Baldwin's "Talk To Teachers"
• 7 P.M. FEB. 26: James Ponzo, professor of African American Studies at the University at Buffalo, leads a book discussion featuring James Baldwin's "Talk to Teachers." Attendees are not required to read the book beforehand.
The Center’s Virtual programming for Black History Month is $5 for non-members, and free for members. Those interested can register online at niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/about/events/.
