To enhance its commitment to keeping its constituents well-informed, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education will be providing summaries of its bi-weekly board meetings. Here are the notes from the Feb. 24 board regular meeting.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Richard Carella and teacher on special assignment Valerie Rotella-Zufuto discussed the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and Behavioral Assessment System for Children (BASC) and Behavior and Emotional Screening System (BASC-3) K -12
Carella explained that MTSS is a two-part evaluation and monitoring process for grades K-12. The two tiers used in MTSS are academics and behavior. Academics measured are literacy, math, writing, science, and social studies. Behavioral traits evaluated are school-wide behaviors, attendance/truancy, social-emotional health, trauma, chemical dependency, and bullying.
Carella explained that the District is working with its Student and Teacher Action Response Team (START) to institute behavior screening methods for K – 12. START will assist with implementing the two-tiered system and help develop screening plans and an MTSS handbook.
In the 2020 – 2021 school year, students in grades K-2 who were following the Hybrid Model (learning three days remotely and two days in the bricks and mortar school buildings) were assessed using the BASC-3 BESS. START teams placed students into tiers as the scores indicated, and schools intervened with students using current resources.
BESS Scoring
Students are given an overall score that indicates how far their score is from the average of the norm group. The average score for the BESS is 50.
The classification ranges for the score are:
• Normal: 60 or lower
• Elevated: 61-70
• Extremely Elevated: 71 or higher
The district’s results for K – 2 students who were tested on the Behavioral and Emotional Risk Index in the fall of 2021 showed 8% of students were at a highly elevated risk for behavioral and emotional issues, 15% were at high risk, and 76% were at average risk.
The next steps for the MTSS Committee include:
• Acquiring new resources for small group intervention with students.
• Expanding on the START handbook.
• Creating a district-wide record keeping and management system.
The 2022 – 2023 General Fund Budget
Administrator for School Business Services Rebecca Holody delivered the budget presentation and noted no overall change to the total revenues or appropriations. Superintendent Mark Laurrie pointed out that he is keeping an eye on the $8.4 million in Foundation aid that Gov. Hochul has awarded the NFCSD. That is a number that could change in the final budget. A proposal to add another reserve fund for capital repairs will not be advanced by the Board of Education.
Most importantly, the total budget amount on which the Board and public will be voting is currently $164,362,347.
The finance team will next present the budget at the March 10, 2022 Board of Education meeting. The Board budget vote will occur at the board meeting on April 7, 2022. Then, at the usual election locations, the public will be asked to vote on the budget on May 17, 2022.
The Board Of Education will vote on the BOCES budget on April 26 with a special Tuesday meeting.
The next NFCSD Board of Education Meeting is 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.