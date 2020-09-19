Serendipity. Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes it as “the faculty or phenomenon of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for.” That is exactly what happened with this week’s Niagara Discoveries entry. While going through some photos, there was the image of the Rexall Train. In the lower right corner it is marked “S. A. Sand, Lockport NY.” A quick check on Fulton History revealed the story and the date the train visited the cities of Lockport and Niagara Falls: Saturday, September 19, 1936 – 84 years ago today! It could not have worked out better.
The Rexall Train of 1936, as it came to be called, was the brainchild of Louis Liggett, founder of the United Drug Company (aka Rexall). Every two years the company held a national convention in a major city in the United States that attracted a large percentage of agents who came from great distances to attend. However, since the start of the Great Depression, the last three conventions had a less than 30% attendance rate and those who did come were mostly from within a day’s travel of where the conventions were held. In 1935, Liggett reasoned that if the agents couldn’t come to the convention, the convention would come to them.
It took considerable planning, but within a few months, Liggett had acquired 12 heavyweight Pullman cars that were converted for use as exhibition, lecture, dining, lounge and sleeper cars (for Rexall officials and train support staff). The locomotive was a 350-ton New York Central (4-8-2 Mohawk #2873) that was overhauled into a “streamlined” engine that burned oil instead of coal. Following the engine was the Power Car and then the sleeper car for train support staff (porters, chefs and orchestra). The next four cars contained exhibits related to Rexall products as well as scientific and medical displays and “novelty attractions.” Two cars were for lecture space, one for dining, one with two bars and a dance floor, then another sleeper car for Rexall employees traveling with the “moving” convention and, finally, Louis Liggett’s private car. The whole train was painted the Rexall colors of blue and white with black roofs.
The Rexall Train left Boston, Mass., on March 29, 1936, to begin its eight-month, 29,000-mile journey through the United States and Canada with 109 “convention” stops and 38 additional “display” stops (more display stops were added as the tour progressed). The train took a circuitous route through every state (except Nevada) and into three Canadian provinces
The nearest “convention” stop to here was Buffalo, where the train had been the day before. When the Rexall Train arrived at Lockport’s New York Central Freight Station on Park Avenue at 10 a.m. September 19th, excitement had already been building for days. Large ads ran in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal heralding the MILLION DOLLAR STREAMLINED REXALL TRAIN. Tickets to board the train were free at one of three Parsons Drug Store locations in the city. On hand to greet the train was the Harrison Radiator Girls’ Drum and Bugle Corps.
Although an exact number is not given, it was reported that “thousands” of residents went through the four exhibit cars during the three-hour stop in Lockport. Upon leaving this city, the train traveled to Niagara Falls where John M. Considine, one of the Rexall executives on board and a native of that city, was greeted with enthusiasm. Mayor W. L. Draper presented him with a sample of Carborundum to add to the collection of gifts that had been given to the company for permanent display at their headquarters.
The train was advertised as a “Wonderland of Science” with “2 blocks of educational exhibits” which were “patterned by Century of Progress Artists” from the Chicago World’s Fair of 1933. Among these exhibits were dioramas of Rexall’s Research and Development facilities in Boston and St. Louis, displays and information on all of Rexall’s food, drug and beauty products, a full-size soda fountain in a full-size drug store and a giant bunch of grapes continuously making grape juice. One of the most promoted (and popular) exhibits displayed five rubber baby bottle nipples made by the United Drug Company (Rexall) that had been used by the Dionne Quintuplets. Photos of the five identical sisters accompanied the nipples. This may seem a little strange now but at the time the Dionne Quintuplets were a major media sensation.
The Rexall Train tour of 1936 ended in Atlanta, Georgia, in November of that year. Over the course of eight months approximately 2.3 million people had visited the train’s exhibits. Louis Liggett had accomplished what he had set out to do and more. Agent participation in the convention was 90% and the publicity and product awareness the tour brought to the company was enormous.
Because of the train tour and radio program sponsorships, Rexall dominated the drug store market for the next two decades. By the late 1950s, competition was hurting the company and in 1977 it was sold. Company-owned stores were sold off by the new owners but products continued to be sold under the Rexall name. Most franchise-owned stores eventually stopped using the name but a few still do exist. In 2010, Dollar General acquired the license for the name “Rexall,” from its current owners, the McKesson Corporation, and uses it as one of its store brands.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.