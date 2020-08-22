Last week Niagara Discoveries looked at a Jewish congregation that was in Lockport in the 1870s and 1880s and a few of the men who were leaders of Rodef Shalom. This week the history of another Jewish congregation, Temple Beth David, which was larger and in existence much longer, will be reviewed.
In 1937, nearly 50 years after the Rodef Shalom congregation, another group of Lockportians of the Jewish faith began meeting in rooms above Max Intrator’s Men’s Clothing Store at 25 West Main Street (now the Redmen’s Club) for weekly prayer services. In a 1966 newspaper interview, Irving Karp, one of the founding members of the congregation, credited the Jewish women of Lockport with the beginnings of the temple. According to Karp, they banded together in 1936 and “established a sisterhood without a temple … to bring accord to a hitherto unorganized Jewish community.” In early 1937, the men followed suit and soon they “had developed into a congregational body.” It was then they began meeting above the store.
Abraham Warsaw was the first president of the congregation but was quickly succeeded by Sol Haber, who started a campaign to purchase a suitable building in Lockport for use as a Temple. In the meantime, the congregation received prayer books from a temple in Syracuse, a Torah given by Mrs. Joseph Chaske, and an ark to house the sacred scroll built by the male members.
In March 1940, the congregation purchased the former Tyrus A. Hall home at 115 Genesee Street and remodeled it for a temple. The dedication of Temple Beth David was held on May 12, 1940, and included clergy from Protestant and Catholic churches in Lockport as well as Jewish leaders and rabbis from Buffalo, Niagara Falls and, of course, Lockport. When the new Tomid (eternal flame) was lit, Rev. Paul Morrison of Emmanuel Methodist Church remarked that although there was “a real faith in Lockport,” the “lights are going out all over Europe.”
At the time the temple opened there were about 100 members, men, women and children. A religious school was started to “impart to their children a culture and a faith of which they have always been proud.” There was no rabbi assigned to the congregation and services were conducted by the men. The second floor was rented out as a caretaker’s apartment.
The 1940s were a very active time for Temple Beth David. The Sisterhood met regularly and helped organize events for the temple and the community. Special services were conducted for members of the congregation who were in the armed forces. Fundraisers were held to assist Jewish refugees fleeing persecution in Europe and resettling in other countries. On the eve of D-Day, Temple Beth David joined other congregations in “prayers of intercession on behalf of the men in the invasion forces.” A study group was formed “for Jewish culture and current trends” and Boy Scouts from the congregation assisted with services and with the children’s Sabbath. Also in 1944, the congregation was able to burn the mortgage they had taken out five years earlier.
In the 1950s, Temple Beth David continued to hold services every week and celebrate all of the Jewish holy days. Efforts were stepped up to assist displaced Jewish refugees in the decade after the end of World War II. It was during this time that the congregation began to shrink. Several of the members passed away while younger ones moved to Buffalo or Amherst and worshipped there. In 1953, the congregation made several improvements to the temple at 115 Genesee Street making it a “more pleasant center for the various activities of the members.” Two years later, temple members Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Weber of Lincoln Avenue built a Sukko on their property in anticipation of Sukkoth, a festival “in memory of the wanderings of their ancestors in the wilderness.” A Sukko is a hut with no roof that is decorated with fruits, vegetables and flowers of the harvest season. Families would gather in the Sukko and eat the Chalah bread. The Sukkoth festival was later combined with the Feast of Ingathering, a celebration of crops being harvested in the fall.
The 1960s saw a continuing decline in membership but weekly services and all holy days were observed. Attendance numbers vary from 20 members to 20 families participating. In 1969, Irving Karp, a retired Lockport High School teacher and a founding member of Temple Beth David, conducted a 10-week seminar on the Old Testament at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. This was just one example of many instances in which all the church denominations in Lockport worked together to exchange cultural information and promote ecumenical understanding.
Throughout the 1970s, Temple Beth David was included in the weekly listing of church services in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal but there were no longer notices of regular meetings or special events. On January 12, 1984, a fire destroyed the temple at 115 Genesee Street. At the time, in addition to the temple and a recreation area on the first floor, two families were occupying apartments in the building. It was reported that “the facility was not often used recently and was in the process of being sold.” No one was injured and a piano and items belonging to the temple were saved but the building and most of its other contents were destroyed. By this time, former members of the temple were attending newer and larger synagogues in Amherst and Buffalo.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
