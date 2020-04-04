NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Richard P. Butrick, Foreign Service officer

Niagara Discoveries usually focuses on people, places and events of the 19th century but this week’s topic is primarily about a man from Lockport who not only witnessed some of the most important events in world history in the 20th century, but also was an active participant in these events.
Richard Porter Butrick was born in Lockport on Aug. 6, 1894, at 332 Walnut St., the only child of William Wallace and Ellen Taylor Butrick. The Butricks had been in Lockport at least since the 1840s. An 1854 newspaper advertised the “Lockport Steam Engine Factory” on Market Street that was founded by Richard’s grandfather, Riley P. Butrick, Sr. He brought his sons into the business, including William Wallace. Young Richard Butrick had other ambitions and after graduating from the old Lockport High School on East Avenue in 1913, he found a job with the U.S. Fisheries Bureau and worked in New York and Colorado before taking a position in the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C.
It was while working there that Butrick learned of the new Foreign Service School at Georgetown University. He taught himself Spanish, a requirement of the final examination, and only he and three other men passed and were able to enter the Consular Service. His first assignment was in Valparasio, Chile, and he was soon moved to the Consulate in Iguique, Chile. Not long after that he received his first long-term post in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where he served for almost three years, from 1923 to 1926.
Butrick described the living conditions in Guayaquil as a “hell hole” because of yellow fever and bubonic plague during the rainy season. The relative lawlessness of the country and the abundance of vicious insects also disturbed him. Butrick did however earn the first of his many commendations there for warning the U.S. Embassy of a possible coup he had learned of and so they were therefore prepared when it did occur.
Butrick was next sent to the U.S. Consulate in Hangzhou, China, just at the time that Communist Chinese were sweeping the country taking prisoners and executing them. Butrick described this as “an exciting time” but also dangerous as they had to sometimes sleep on U.S. ships because “it wasn’t safe to stay at home.” Despite the occasional danger, Butrick and his fellow personnel at the Consulate enjoyed their time in Hangzhou. “We had a very nice club in Hangzhou ... We had a race track, a nine-hole golf course inside the race track and a eighteen-hole golf course outside the track, 12 or 15 tennis courts … a swimming pool … China was quite pleasant indeed.”
After six years in Hangzhou, Butrick returned to Washington where he met his first wife, Gretchen Daniel. He was briefly sent to St. John, New Brunswick, to resolve an issue at the Consulate there. He was then sent back to China later in 1932, this time to Shanghai.
The years Butrick and his family spent in Shanghai (his two children were both born there) were the most eventful of his career. The first few years were considerably peaceful. The Shanghai International Settlement was divided into sectors in which different nations had influence but remained within Chinese sovereignty. The U.S., Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Japan and several other smaller nations controlled their own sector. In 1937, the Sino-Japanese War began but did not affect Shanghai at first, as the Japanese had taken over Peking (Beijing). Butrick was sent to Chungking (the Chinese capital at that time) in early 1941 to oversee the Embassy there until an Ambassador who was fluent in Chinese could take over.
He was then sent to the U.S. satellite Embassy in Peking to monitor the increasingly dire situation there. The U.S. diplomatic staff knew something was about to happen but did not know when or where. Butrick and his staff were in Peking when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
When war was declared between the two nations, the Japanese military came to the Peking Embassy and demanded that the U.S. flag be lowered. Butrick was allowed to keep the flag and at first the Japanese were cordial but soon new officers arrived and took the Embassy Marines prisoner. The diplomatic corps was sent back to Shanghai where they remained for several weeks before sailing back to the U.S. via Singapore and Mozambique.
After debriefing in Washington, Butrick was sent back to Chile, this time to Santiago. From 1944 until his retirement in 1959, Butrick served in the Foreign Service Office in Washington, was a foreign service adviser to the president of the newly independent Philippines, negotiated Iceland’s entrance into NATO, was named U.S. Consul General in Montreal and ended his career in the same post in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Richard P. Butrick enjoyed a long retirement, dying at the age of 102 on April 13, 1997. He is buried in Washington, D.C.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
