NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Morgan Bros., last of the Lockport boat builders

Last week Niagara Discoveries looked at a few of the early boat yard businesses in Lockport in the mid-to-late 19th century. The last company to build boats on the Erie Canal in Lockport was Morgan Brothers, which had its boat yard at the end of Market Street near what is now the Widewaters marina. The Morgan brothers, George and Alfred, actually worked for other boat builders before joining forces to start their own business in 1887. By that time both had already become skilled craftsmen through years of experience in Lockport and other cities.
George and Alfred Morgan were both born in Pembroke, Wales, in 1841 and 1843, respectively. They were both apprenticed at the Pembroke ship yard for seven years with George completing his tenure in 1862 and Alfred in 1864. Upon completing his apprenticeship, George came to the United States and for a short time worked as a ship carpenter in Lockport before taking a U.S. government job in St. Louis that lasted five years. He returned to Lockport in 1868.
In the meantime, Alfred had finished his apprenticeship and then spent four years as ship’s carpenter with the East India Company before joining his brother in Lockport in 1868. Alfred also worked at boat yards in Tonawanda and St. Catharines during this time. He went back to Wales in 1870 to marry his sweetheart, Sarah Johns, and they both returned to Lockport that same year. George had married a woman from Vermont, Nancy Chatfield, a year earlier. Alfred and Sarah had seven children and George and Nancy had five.
During the 1870s, both brothers worked at boat yards in Lockport. By 1878, George was with Hiram Benedict’s boat company and Alfred had partnered with another set of brothers, the Suttons, to form Morgan & Sutton. This boat yard was on Market Street and would eventually become the home of Morgan Brothers. In 1887, Alfred Morgan bought out the Suttons and George joined him to establish Morgan Brothers Boat Builders and Dry Dock.
By this time, the Morgans had very little competition in Lockport for boat building. Gordon W. Hall is listed in the Lockport City Directory as a “boat builder” but Hall’s business manufactured the machinery to operate the boats such as boilers, steam engines and wheels. In 1887, in an article on the steamer, “Lady Wymett,” the Lockport Daily Journal reported the acclaim that both companies received for their work. “Captain John [of the “Lady Wymett”] pronounces her the acme of perfection as a canal steamer, and is loud in his praises of her builders, Morgan Bros., and also Gordon W. Hall, who furnished her machinery and wheels.” The Morgans had also “completed four nice two story houses opposite of their upper yard” for their employees, “and they are neat.”
In 1890, Morgan Brothers was one of the first boat builders to construct a canal vessel with a dynamo to generate electricity. There were to be 10 lights with 16 candle power each to illuminate the interior rooms of the boat. The steamer, “John Dallas,” was deemed “without a doubt the finest on the canal.” Seven years later the company was awarded a contract to build boats during the winter, something that had not been done before in Lockport.
For fifteen years, Morgan Brothers had dominated the boat building industry on the western end of the Erie Canal but by 1902, that era was coming to an end. For several years there had been talk of either enlarging the canal or abandoning it altogether. Not only had there been less traffic on the canal in the last few years but fewer boats were being built. As one of the Morgan brothers (which one was not identified) stated, “the reason was that we could not of late years secure the proper kind of timber … we cannot get such timber now-a-days as we could once.”
The last year the boat yard and dry dock was listed in the Lockport City Directory was 1905 but other accounts state it was operational until 1910 when New York State began the process of enlarging the canal and the area where their business had been was taken to widen the canal.
George and Alfred Morgan remained in Lockport and both brothers continued to stay active in business, civic and community activities. George passed away in 1915 and Alfred in 1918. They are buried in Glenwood Cemetery. George’s son, William G. Morgan, is credited with inventing the game of volleyball, and one of Alfred’s daughters, Ella Jane, married Charles Upson who founded the Upson Company in Lockport and has a school named in his honor.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
