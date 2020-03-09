NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Flash flooding in the Lock City

The History Center staff and volunteers routinely go through our photo collection looking for images to use in various projects. Recently some photos of flooded downtown Lockport streets were found, most dating from circa 1940 but another from about 30 years earlier. Pinpointing the exact date of these pictures was a challenge since Lockport experienced several torrential rainstorms during those time periods and many before that. If anyone can recall, or had family members who talked about these floods, we would like to know about it.
One of the first recorded heavy thunderstorms in Lockport occurred on Sunday, May 22, 1853. Worshipers at First Free Congregational Church were assembled for services in their church at the northwest corner of Niagara and Church streets when a violent afternoon storm swept through the village. The choir was in the loft below the steeple and a large metal lamp hung above them. A lightning bolt struck the steeple, traveled through the roof to the wire lamp hanger, through the lamp, and then hit Deacon Luther Crocker, who was playing the bass viola, killing him instantly.
Other people in the church were also injured and there was a general panic by the congregation to get out before the whole structure was destroyed. A Lockport physician, Dr. Lawrence Bristol, was nearby. As soon as he became aware of what was happening, he sprang into action. As people were running out of the church, he ran in to assist those who were injured, including several children. Most were simply in a state of shock but one girl sustained burns on her neck when the gold chain she was wearing melted from the heat of the lightning strike. Bristol went back and forth in the torrential rainstorm carrying people out and dousing them with the rain water to revive them. It is believed that more people would have perished if it had not been for Dr. Bristol’s efforts.
An early 20th century photo of a flood in Lockport shows the back of the F & M Bank Building in the distance and appears to have been taken in the vicinity of Elm and Walnut or South streets (which is now covered by the old Harrison Radiator plant). The photo would have been taken after 1906 when the F & M building opened. A horse-drawn wagon in the center of the photo advertises Wrigley’s Spearmint Gum and the Lockport Candy Company. Carriages and wagon can be seen in the photo but no automobiles. People stand in ankle deep water.
The other, more numerous photos look to be from the late 1930s or early 1940s, judging from the cars. A sign on the Masonic Building reads “Giant Super Market.” Checking the Lockport City Directories, that store only appears in 1941 and 1942. A further search on a newspaper website pinpointed the date of the flood to be to July 28, 1941. The county had been without substantial rainfall since April 5th so most people, especially farmers, were anxious to get some rain but not as much, or in as short a time, as happened that Monday afternoon. The rain began about 3:30 p.m. and lasted until 7:30, with the heaviest downpour between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
City officials were not initially concerned as the Lockport sewer system had been enlarged and updated in 1939 at a cost of $1 million. They were certain it could handle the deluge. But within 15 minutes, the basements of homes and businesses were flooded. The area of Main and Cottage streets, near the Big Bridge, was one of the hardest hit places with water forming a “miniature lake.” The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal described it this way: “Soon water was flowing in the door of the Royal Confectionary store, 1 Buffalo Street, and into other Buffalo Street stores in that vicinity. At the height of the storm it was several inches deep. The pressure of the water removed manhole covers on Market and Clintons Streets, on West Avenue and in other parts of the city.”
Lockport was not the only area hit hard by the storm. Rural areas were also flooded but it was lightning that did the most damage. Barns were destroyed in Newfane, Cambria and Middleport, a tree was hit in Olcott, a large stack of straw caught fire in Wheatfield and trees, limbs, telephone and power lines came down in many places. The damage caused by the storm was extensive, particularly for the barns. When it was all over, almost two inches of rain fell in a four-hour period but most farmers were satisfied with the results; the drought was over and their crops were saved.
We would like to thank Beverly Pils for the 2002 donation of the 1941 flood photos and for preserving an event that might have otherwise been forgotten.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.