NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Flash flooding in the Lock City

COURTESY NIAGARA HISTORY CENTERThis photo, taken on July 28, 1941, in front of Pils Garage (now Zimmie’s) at the Big Bridge in Lockport, shows the flash flooding that resulted from four hours of heavy rainfall after four months without rain. City officials were not initially concerned as the Lockport sewer system had been enlarged and updated in 1939 at a cost of $1 million. They were certain it could handle the deluge. But within 15 minutes, the basements of homes and businesses were flooded. The area of Main and Cottage streets, near the Big Bridge, was one of the hardest hit places with water forming a “miniature lake.” The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal described it this way: “Soon water was flowing in the door of the Royal Confectionary store, 1 Buffalo Street, and into other Buffalo Street stores in that vicinity. At the height of the storm it was several inches deep. The pressure of the water removed manhole covers on Market and Clintons Streets, on West Avenue and in other parts of the city.”