There has been much talk recently about the changing face of the retail business in the United States, particularly with the tremendous rise in online shopping. Now the novel coronavirus is accelerating that change with most non-essential retail stores closed for business for a least a few months. More people are now ordering both essential and non-essential items online since they either cannot or do not want to shop in a brick-and-mortar store. This of course was not always the case.
In the late 19th and early 20th century, although catalog shopping was still very popular, many people, especially the emerging middle class with money to spend, wanted to go to a physical place where they could actually see and touch the merchandise before they bought it. Several men saw this as an opportunity to go into business selling quality but inexpensive goods to an eager public. Four of the businesses to be highlighted in Niagara Discoveries over the next two weeks had stores in Lockport, Niagara Falls or both.
One of the first of these stores was opened by Frank Winfield Woolworth in February of 1879, in Utica, N.Y. For some reason this enterprise was short-lived but that did not discourage Woolworth, who decided to try again a few months later, this time in Lancaster, Pa. Woolworth offered customers the chance to browse the aisles of the store on their own, a new concept at a time when most stores had a clerk get items from behind a counter (although because of COVID-19 some stores are now reverting back to this practice).
This store was much more successful and Woolworth brought his brother, Charles Sumner, into the business. “Sum,” as he was called, was the one who perfected the chain’s familiar appearance with well-lit stores, highly polished wooden floors and spotless glass display cases. In addition to his brother, Woolworth invited his cousins, Seymour H. Knox I and Edwin McBrier, to open stores as well.
By the late 1880s, there were stores operating under the names of “Woolworth’s,” S. H. Knox,” “Woolworth and Knox,” “Woolworth and McBrier” and “Knox and McBrier.”
The first of these stores in Lockport opened in 1888 at 83 Main St. as “Woolworth and McBrier.” By 1891, the name had changed to “Knox and McBrier,” but still at 83 Main and managed by Mason McBrier. In 1894, McBrier was gone and the store was “S. H. Knox & Co.” at 85 Main St. The store and the name remained until 1899 when it relocated to 62 Main St. In 1906 it moved to a larger space, this time to 68-72 Main St. The store became “F. W. Woolworth & Co.” in 1912, the name and address it would retain until the business closed in 1959.
Niagara Falls also had an “S. H. Knox” store which later became a “Woolworth’s”. The exact date the Knox store opened could not be determined but in 1905 it was located at 18-20 Falls St. In the 1920s, it moved to 2018-20 Main St. When the store moved again in the late 1930s to 1932-36 Main St., it became an F. W. Woolworth’s, which it remained until closing in 1968.
In the 1930s, Woolworth’s raised the price of some of their products to 20 cents, and set a precedent for future price increases. It was also at this time that many of the stores added the lunch counters that would later become a pivotal part of the civil rights movement in the South during the 1960s. It was also during the 1960s that Woolworth’s began to experience its first real competition. In 1962, the first K-Mart, Target and Wal-Mart all opened. Woolworth’s decline was gradual and complicated. The company’s only surviving “descendant” is the Foot Locker sports shoe chain.
The “S. H. Knox” and the “F. W. Woolworth” stores had a near monopoly on the Five-and-Ten Cent Stores in Lockport and Niagara Falls until the 1920s, although smaller, similar locally owned shops sold some of the same products. The decade of the 1920s was another time of great prosperity in the country and several more of these stores opened.
One of them was J. J. Newberry’s, which had stores in both Lockport and Niagara Falls. Founded by John Josiah Newberry in 1911 in Freeland, Pa., by 1920 there were 17 stores. The Lockport store opened at 58 Main St. in 1926. Ten years later a devastating fire destroyed Newberry’s and the Home Dairy, as well as killing two tenants of the apartments upstairs. The company rebuilt a new, modern store at the same location which continued to operate until 1966. The Niagara Falls store opened in 1932, at 2022-28 Main St., which would have made it right next door to Woolworth’s for at least a few years.
At its height in the 1960s, Newberry’s had nearly 600 stores nationwide. In 1972, it was acquired by the McCrory Store chain but many of the stores retained the original name. McCrory’s (along with its Newberry stores) went out of business in 2002.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
