Niagara Cup co-chairs announced

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is welcoming back David DeMizio of ComDoc, and Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Chiropractic as co-chairs of the 2020 Niagara Cup Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 29th year, the Niagara Cup will take place Aug. 17 at both the Niagara Falls Country Club and Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course.
This year’s tournament will benefit the new Golisano Medical Oncology Center.
Operated by Memorial Medical Center in affiliation with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the new $2 million facility will make Roswell’s expertise in areas including hematology, chemotherapy infusion and immunotherapy readily accessible to those who live and work in Niagara County. The 6,085-square-foot facility is located on the fourth floor of the medical center and is scheduled to open July 6.
The Niagara Cup Classic sells out early as a limited number of golfers are permitted per course. To reserve a spot today, or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrea Gray at 278-4605 or andrea.gray@nfmmc.org.
