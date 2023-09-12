Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s annual Niagara Cup Classic golf tournament, held in August at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club, successfully raised $64,300 to support the ongoing development of the MRI Suite of Niagara at the medical center.
The MRI Imaging Center of Niagara is expected to be completed by early 2024 and will be located on NFMCC’s Tenth Street campus. This new facility aims to provide top-quality scans, faster diagnosis procedures and crucial early detection of cancers and other diseases during their most treatable stages.
Funds raised for this year’s tournament were made possible by the collaboration and generosity of our numerous sponsors, the participation of 144 golfers and the dedication of the tournament committee, including co-chairs Dr. Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Chiropractic and David DeMizio of CopierFax.
Next year’s Niagara Cup Classic is scheduled to return to the Niagara Frontier Golf Club on Aug. 12.
