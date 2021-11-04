Niagara Arts Guild fall show continues

A new talent, Marc Daskavitz, won first place in the Niagara Arts Guild's annual fall show in progress at the History Center of Niagara.
Show judge Carol Mathewson awarded the blue ribbon to Daskavitz's "Enigma," an acrylic on canvas abstraction, citing the competency of the artist's design and color science.
Ribbons also were awarded to Billie Pascoe's acrylic "Early Winter" and Peggy Taylor's wood sculpture "Opposing Opinion."
Additional awards went to show organizer Maggie Eaton for her photo “American Beauty,” Joseph Petroci for his acrylic “Morning Sunset” and Renate Donaldson for her photo “Olcott Harbor.”
The fall show continues at the History Center, 215 Niagara St., through Nov. 27. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
