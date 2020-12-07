Niagara Academy hosts turkey trot

Niagara Academy School Resource Officer Lisa Oliveri, left, with the top three placers in the Niagara Academy Turkey Trot, students Rosmeri Shallenberger, Shamar Tyson and Rowan Shelton. 

SANBORN — Administrators and staff at the Niagara Academy wanted to do something fun to lift the spirits of the students before Thanksgiving. Assistant Principal Michelle Kulbago decided that a turkey trot would be just the thing to help shake off the blues. 

Students and staff gathered outside the Orleans/Niagara BOCES center on Nov. 25 and did two laps around the building. School Resource Officer Lisa Oliveri, a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy, and Student Council President Keyarah Kerstetter led the way in Oliveri's patrol car.

Shamar Tyson (Niagara Wheatfield High School) took first place in the race, Rosmeri Shallenberger (Niagara Wheatfield High) took second place and Rowan Shelton (Wilson High School) took third place.

