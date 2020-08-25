NF Underground Railroad Center hosting 'John Lewis Day'

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is designating Friday as John Lewis Day at the center in honor of the late civil rights advocate and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
John Lewis Day at the center coincides with Friday's anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. On Aug. 28, Aug. 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people participated in the march. Lewis, chairman and co-founder of SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee), delivered a speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Lewis spoke to the lived reality of African Americans at the time, noting that many of them lacked employment and endured voter suppression, police violence, and homelessness. Known for his activism, Lewis went on to be elected to the House of Representatives in 1986 where he served Georgia's fifth district until his death this year.
In honor of Lewis' legacy of fighting for racial equality and voting rights, residents are invited to visit the Heritage Center to learn the history behind his activism and to be inspired by the stories of perseverance told within our walls.
John Lewis Day will feature:
• free admission to the Heritage Center from Friday through Sunday, courtesy of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area;
• a free copy of the "Black History Coloring Book: Entrepreneurs" with all purchases of at least $57 and
• on-site voter registration provided in coordination with Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope.
The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls. The center aims to inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and take action toward an equitable society. Open since May 2018, the permanent exhibition, "One More River to Cross," features the stories of the Underground Railroad in Niagara Falls, the crucial role played by its location and geography, and the actions of its residents – particularly its African American residents. The Heritage Center’s immersive exhibits and cutting-edge interpretation affirmatively align with the principles of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, whose mission is to connect the past to modern social justice issues – “to turn memory to action.”
