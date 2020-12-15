LATHAM — Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, has announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
• Timothy Hackney from Burt — Assigned to the Company C (Signal), 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, they received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Aug. 14.
• Jayro Mazariegos De Leon from North Tonawanda — Assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, they received a promotion to the rank of private on Sept. 8.
• Shawn Schaefer from North Tonawanda — Assigned to the Company E, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, they received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Aug. 30.
• Andrew Schafer from Barker — Assigned to the Company B (Combat Engineer), 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, they received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Sept. 12.
• Nicholas Woodward from Niagara Falls — Assigned to the Company B (Combat Engineer), 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, they received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Aug. 28.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.
