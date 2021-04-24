NCCC will host song writing workshop  

Niagara County Community College’s Workforce Development department will host a songwriting workshop for those who want to write music for video games, television and movies. The class is also open to music enthusiasts who practice songwriting as a hobby or who want to begin a songwriting pastime.
The course will be taught by professional singer/songwriter Maria Sebastian, a recipient of 18 local and international music awards. Sebastian has performed across the United States and has had songs placed in TV and film.
Students will study song structure, chord progressions, hooks, rhyme schemes, imagery, arranging, orchestrating, booking, and more. At least one original work will be produced by each participant at the end of the course. Additionally, the workshop will cover basic copywriting, performance rights organizations, and licensing for TV and film.
The course will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, from July 7 through Aug. 2. Monday classes will take place via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Wednesdays, students can expect to meet on-campus from 6 to 9 p.m.
For class fee and registration information, call 614-6236 or go to www.niagaracc.suny.edu/wd.
