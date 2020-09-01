SANBORN — The Niagara County Community College Foundation Office is offering scholarships for incoming and current part-and-full time students for the spring 2021 semester.
All applications are due Oct. 16th, 2020. Available scholarships for the spring 2021 semester include the J. Ward Reid Jr. Memorial Scholarship, the Covanta Community Scholarship, the Nicole M. Argo Memorial Scholarship, and more.
Fall 2020 NCCC scholarship recipient, Jade Li Fruscione, said “I chose to attend NCCC because of its affordability thanks to the scholarships I received and ease of access. I am currently attending school for nursing and I hope to be able to use my degree to provide quality care to patients in my community.”
To apply for NCCC scholarships, visit the scholarship website at https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/scholarships/. For more information or any questions, contact the NCCC Financial Aid Office at finaid@niagaracc.suny.edu or 716-614-6205.
