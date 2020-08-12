NBC's May Spotlight Award shines on Horizon Health Services

When something new is happening on Pine Avenue, everyone takes notice. This project was no exception. Horizon Health Services has been in Niagara Falls at the City Market for many years and relocated to 2400 Pine Ave. during 2015. It was not too long before it was time for a major expansion and soon construction of a new addition and extended parking began late in 2018 and was completed late in 2019.
The company had secured a $1 million nonprofit infrastructure capital investment grant administered by the state Dormitory Authority to support integrated outpatient behavioral Health Services at this location. It should be noted here that Horizon Health Services has 26 locations in Erie and Niagara counties. The new 6,252-square foot addition more than doubled the size of this location.
The expansion includes a total of 17 treatment offices for use by mental health and substance use disorder counselors, nurse practitioners, prescribers (physicians /psychiatric nurse practitioners), recovery coaches and family support.
Additionally the expansion includes a central reception area, an expanded waiting room serving the entire facility and group rooms suitable for community self-help meetings. Other plans in the works include a renovation of the Davidson Road property in Lockport nearing completion and residential properties throughout Niagara County.
The Niagara Beautification Commission is proud to recognize the property improvements of Horizon Health Services at 2400 Pine Ave. Take a drive by and see for yourself.
— Provided by the Niagara Beautification Commission
