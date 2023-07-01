Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.