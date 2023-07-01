The New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division Band is taking part in several free concerts including two local shows this holiday weekend.
The 42nd Infantry Division Band is playing a concert a day through Tuesday’s July 4 holiday.
The band’s schedule is:
• Today — 4:30 p.m. at the 7th annual Seneca Falls Canal Fest in Seneca Falls
• Sunday — 2 p.m. at the West Falls Center for the Arts in West Falls
• Monday — 7 p.m. at Academy Park in Lewiston
• Tuesday — 2 p.m. at Niawanda Park in Tonawanda
Bands have a long history in the military.
Bands played music to help soldiers march in step when heading into battle, and to keep their morale up. When the battle started, musicians turned into stretcher bears, bringing the wounded to medical stations.
Today Army bands serve as musical ambassadors to the public.
The 42nd Infantry Division Band traces its history back to World War I when the division formed from National Guard units of 26 states. That was when it earned it’s “Rainbow” nickname because the division reached across the United States like a rainbow, according to its chief of staff, Douglas MacArthur.
During World War II, the band followed the combat troops of the division as they captured the German cities of Wurzburg and Schweinfurt and liberated the Dachau concentration camp.
In 2004 and 2005 when the division headquarters deployed to Iraq, the band played in dining facilities across north central Iraq to raise morale and performed at events with Iraqi officials.
And when they weren’t playing, band members checked passes at the division main headquarters as a security element.
The band’s Soldiers are all accomplished musicians. Many are music educators or play in their own bands.
The regional concerts are part of the band’s regular annual training program. The soldiers are spending this week rehearsing at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, where they are headquartered.
While 26 band soldiers perform the local shows, nine soldiers are heading to Israel where they will perform at a July 4th reception being held by the U.S. embassy there.
The band is commanded and directed by Warrant Officer 2 Ethan Wagner.
