Mount St. Mary's Foundation commits more than $1M to hospital  

The Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Board of Directors presented a check for more than $1,000,000 to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital during the annual celebration of Hospital Week. In a year where businesses and individuals were stretched for resources, the foundation is lauding the community for their dedication to the hospital.
“Without the support of our donors, and their commitment to health care for the entire Niagara region, the foundation wouldn’t be able to provide these much-needed funds to the hospital,” said Julie Berrigan, foundation executive director. “In the midst of a pandemic, our community rallied around our hospital; our 'Care to Give' campaign, which garnered support from dozens of local businesses, was a tremendous part of our success. The continued support of our community has been awe-inspiring, and we are extremely grateful.”
Several hospital departments will be receiving funding this year including cardiology, the emergency department, lab, surgery, respiratory, and outpatient clinics. The departments will utilize the funds for programs and services, as well as equipment purchases to enhance patient care.
“The impact of the Foundation’s dedication in raising these funds for Mount St. Mary’s will be felt by our patients, physicians, and associates,” said CJ Urlaub, Catholic Health senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships, Integration & Care Delivery- Niagara County, and President of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. “We thank our community for their generosity, and our foundation for working tirelessly during healthcare’s most difficult year.”
During the pandemic, the foundation’s Care to Give campaign, led by Anthony DiMino of Lewiston Tops, raised nearly $100,000. Additional donations were raised by the ongoing efforts of the foundation throughout the year.
