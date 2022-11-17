The Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation recently granted the Neighborhood Health Center $5,000 to use toward its annual Christmas Shoppe that supports families in need in the Niagara Falls community.
This is Sister Nora Sweeney, DC’s eighth year executing the program that helps families have a merrier Christmas in challenging times.
Patients receiving medical care and services at the Neighborhood Health Center are invited to sign up to receive support during the Christmas season.
“Being the working poor will not stop our families ... from celebrating Christmas with joy, delight, and dignity,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney describes the Christmas Shoppe experience this way:
“As our moms and dads enter our Christmas store, they will be greeted by a personal shopper who will accompany them and assist them with their shopping. Each family will be permitted gifts of clothing and three sets of toys for each child. Choices will be abundant ... . There will also be other special gifts: towels, toilet paper, socks, some personal items, and many smiles from the willing volunteers who seem to enjoy the experience as much, if not more, than those shopping that day. Shoppers are also given the opportunity to have their gifts wrapped in the bright and colorful Christmas gift wrap so plentiful during this happy season.”
Nicole Mombrea, NP, from Totally Buffalo Care, organizes the toys and arranged a partnership with Fisher Price to provide them at a discounted rate.
For more information about assisting the outreach, contact Sweeney at SweeneN@chsbuffalo.org or 716-284-8917, or Ashley Misko at the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, misko@chsbuffalo.org or 716-298-2166. Donations of items as well as cash are accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.