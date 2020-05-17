Mount St. Mary's answers a need

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.