LEWISTON — Mount St. Mary’s Hospital recently appointed Lindsay Gubala, BSN, RN, to serve as its Emergency Department manager.
Gubala is a 20-year employee of Mount St. Mary's. She joined the staff in 2003, as a nurse attendant, and advanced to her post as a Registered Nurse for cardiac medical surgical and emergency services in 2017. According to hospital spokesman Carolyn Moore, Gubala has played an instrumental role in training new staff members and graduate nurses, by providing EMR support, performing peer to peer competency reviews and initiating a bedside rounding program.
At Mount St. Mary's, Gubala has served as chair of the nursing peer review and ED Flow committees. She also has been a Niagara University Clinical Instructor through the Direct Care Education unit program.
Gubala currently is training for Erie County Crisis Services as a SANE RN (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) which provides support throughout Catholic Health System and Erie County.
Gubala holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Roberts Wesleyan College and an associate’s degree in Nursing from Niagara County Community College.
