In the early hours of Sept. 9, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center extended help to a pregnant Nigerian refugee mother, 40 weeks along, and her distressed family after being denied entry into Canada, demonstrating community hospitals’ vital role in times of unforeseen crisis.
Upon arriving at Memorial’s emergency department, the medical team immediately assessed the mother’s need for a cesarean section to safeguard her and her baby’s well-being.
Despite a successful delivery, the family’s ordeal wasn’t over. Due to a lack of resources and shelter, the NFMMC’s charge nurse and O.B. ensured that the family remained together during this crucial time, allowing the husband and their 2-year-old child to stay in the same room with the mother.
“We understand the value of family, especially in moments like these,” said Brigid Sweeney, the charge nurse on duty that night. “Our primary objective was to guarantee the well-being and comfort of not only the mother, but the entire family.”
Over the following week, the Labor & Delivery unit, in collaboration with the hospital’s social workers, the P3 Center, and Child Protective Services, extended their support to the family. Their efforts encompassed organizing emergency housing and commencing processes to secure insurance for the family.
The NFMMC team rendered medical care and generously assisted the family with essentials: adult and infant clothing, food supplies, baby products and more.
“Memorial’s importance to our community cannot be overstated,” said Anna Pennesi, Women’s Health Director at NFMMC. “This event accentuates our dedication, not solely as a medical institution but as a sanctuary of compassion, particularly when alternatives are nonexistent.”
On Thursday, the family began their journey to New Jersey, where relatives awaited them. With support from NFMMC, they reached the bus station, and their relatives in New Jersey ensured the continuation of their journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.