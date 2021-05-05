Medical Center Auxiliary awards scholarships

Three employees of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center who are furthering their education in health care fields are this year’s recipients of Esther L. Werner & Helene Barter Scholarships.
Brittany LaVerdi, Andrea Galyn and Mikayla Scott received the stipends at a meeting of the Medical Center Auxiliary board of directors.
LaVerdi, a registered nurse, is working toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University. A resident of North Tonawanda, she has been a medical center employee for 4½ years.
Galyn is enrolled in the medical technology program at Erie Community College. A Niagara Falls resident, she has worked at Memorial as a lab assistant for three years.
Scott, a unit clerk on the behavioral health unit, is enrolled in the RN program at Niagara County Community College. She is a four-year employee and resides in Niagara Falls.
The scholarships have been awarded by the Auxiliary annually since 1989. They are given in memory of Werner, Memorial’s first social worker, and her sister, a long-time medical center volunteer.
Auxilian Judy Shahin chaired the selection committee.
