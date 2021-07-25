McCrosson wins Lt. Alfred McDonald Scholarship

Michael McCrosson of North Tonawanda High School is attending the Security and Law Enforcement program at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center and was the recipient of the Lieutenant Alfred E. McDonald Scholarship at the end of the year ceremonies.
The $500 scholarship will assist McCrosson to further pursue a career in law enforcement says his teacher Jess Traver.
Lieutenant Kevin LoCicero, who is a cousin of Lieutenant McDonald, was on hand to present the award. Lieutenant McDonald joined the Buffalo Police Department in 1956 and was awarded the Connors Medal for bravery after he disarmed a homicide suspect wielding a shotgun. As a detective he was selected for guarding three presidents on their visits to Buffalo. He also helped to coordinate the Buffalo Police Tactical Patrol Unit and graduated from the FBI National Academy. He retired in 1985.
