Maple Avenue students win NU poster contest  

Posters designed by two students from the Niagara Falls School District encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be displayed in bus shelters throughout the city. The posters, created by Maple Avenue sixth grade students Jaylen Dunn and Lilliana Misterkiewicz, were selected as the winners of a COVID-19 public spaces poster illustration contest, co-sponsored by Niagara University’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity & Mission and the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force.
“We organized this contest to get young people across the entire Niagara Falls City School District involved in helping our community not only fight COVID-19, but increase COVID-19 vaccination rates,” Rolanda L. Ward, director of the Ostapenko Center, said. “Currently, vaccination rates in the City of Niagara Falls are very low compared to other areas of Niagara County, particularly in zip codes 14301, 14303, and 14305, where they are lower than 70%. These posters will help share an important message in a fun and creative way.”
Jaylen’s poster shared information about the coronavirus, while Lilliana offered tips to stay safe. Both included the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force hotline number, eligibility information, and the slogan “Don’t hesitate. Vaccinate!”
The posters will be featured on three bus shelters — 1540 Military Road (near Walmart), on 63rd Street near the I-90, and on Pine Avenue at 10th Street — and will also be displayed in the students’ school.
