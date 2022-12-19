Lord's Day Dinner will be served from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the VFW's LaSalle Griffin Post 917 hall, 2435 Seneca Ave. A sit-down meal will be served to those who wouldn't have Christmas dinner otherwise. The dinner is organized and prepared by Yvonne and Matt Davis. Anyone who's interested in volunteering is asked to call 716-284-6973. Donated toys are sought on behalf of child diners as well.
