Lockport farmers market 'Spreading the Love' 

The Spread the Love donation campaign is back this month at the Lockport Community Farmers Market with collections being taken for the PB&J Drive.
The PB&J Drive's main goal is to feed as many children and struggling families as possible throughout Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties by providing local food pantries with jars of peanut butter, jelly and fluff. The drive has been serving the community as well as surrounding communities since 2009.
Now more than ever, local food pantries are in need of donations, smooth or crunchy peanut butter, jelly of all kinds and/or fluff will be collected on Saturday and Feb. 20 during market hours which are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The farmers’ market is located at 140 South St. Harrison Building #3, in Lockport.
Donations can be deposited at the market management’s table. All donations must have a valid expiration date. In addition, one donation will enter your name into a market basket raffle! More donations equal more chances to win a basket full of goodies to include items from the following vendors:
● Herbalty Cottage
● Nice's Honey Dew Acres
● Different Woods
● Dot's Pantry
● Eclectic Scents
● Calhoon's
● Hahn's Honeybee Haven
● The Soul in Bloom
● Chenez's Popcorn
● Winslow's Choice
● Terroir General
● TrueBean Coffee Co.
● East Hill Creamery
● Lawson’s Top Shelf Crumb Cakes
● Lockport Main Street Inc.
● M&M Pickles
● Pugbully Studio
The winner of the basket will be picked after market on Feb. 20 and the basket will be ready for pick up on the following market day on March 6
For more information on the Spread the Love donation campaign, visit www.lockportcommunitymarket.com and click on “Spread the Love.”
Since moving indoors, the market will be strictly following the guidelines provided to us from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets with a maximum building capacity of 50 customers in the market space. Customers are asked to send one person from a family or group to the market and are advised not to bring children if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.