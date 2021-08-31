Local woman elected to state Ladies Hibernians board    

Recently, at the 62nd biennial Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians New York State Convention in Syracuse, Teresa Kearns of Lockport was elected to the office of Missions and Charities.
The convention consists of all counties and divisions within New York coming together to review the work of the order over the past two years.
Kearns is a member of Division II in Lockport. She has held the office of Catholic Action on the state level for the past two years.
Kearns is the first Niagara County member to be elected to the New York state board. She was nominated by the Niagara County board of LAOH and seconded by her own Division II.
Officers are elected to represent the membership of New York for the next two years.
Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is an Irish Catholic organization whose motto is “Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity.” Its mission is to strengthen the Catholic faith, promote Irish heritage and provide charity to the needy.
