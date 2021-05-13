Local senior celebrates 100th birthday

Josephine Lallo of Niagara Falls had her wish fulfilled to enjoy a dinner at Como Restaurant with a few family members in celebration of her 100th birthday. Senior Wishes, a local non-profit, made this wish come true this past weekend by arranging the dinner with Lallo’s daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. The program also made her a scrapbook of pictures that the family provided.
Lallo was born in Sicily and traveled to Canada alone at age 30. A year later she married, and moved to the US as her husband was from Pennsylvania. A dedicated mother of two, with five grandchildren and one-great grandchild, she is still an impeccable housekeeper at 100 years old.
Spending time with her family is the most important thing in the world to her, and Senior Wishes was thrilled to provide this opportunity.
“We were so happy to be able to fulfill this wish as the past year has been very difficult on our seniors who could not visit with family members” said Wendy Miller Backman, Executive Director. “Just being able to see the face of their loved ones is bringing them so much joy.”
Senior Wishes, established in 2013 by the United Church Home Society, is dedicated to honoring the lives of area seniors. To qualify, wish recipients must be 65+ and a resident of WNY; U.S. Citizen; annual income under $38,000 for a household of one or under $44,000 for a household of two. Permanent residents of care facilities are exempt from the income qualification. Medical items, bill payments and vacations are excluded.
Visit www.seniorwishes.org or call Wendy at (716) 508-2121 for more information on the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.