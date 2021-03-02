Niagara County Community College
The Niagara County Community College Foundation is offering scholarships for incoming and current students for the fall 2021 semester.
Distinguished Student Scholarship awards are the most prestigious scholarships given to high school seniors in Niagara County. The DSS award is two years of tuition-free education at NCCC for students who exemplify superior academics, community service, a commitment to Niagara County, and plan to remain in the county upon graduation. Applications are due March 5.
Additional general scholarships are available for part-and full-time students who are incoming or currently enrolled in classes. Funds for these scholarships are donations from local businesses, individuals, foundations, memorial gifts, bequests and revenue from the annual Scholarship Gala. During the 2019-2020 academic year, the NCCC Foundation awarded more than $180,000 to more than 200 students. Applications for general scholarships are due March 19.
To apply for a scholarship go to www.niagaracc.suny.edu/scholarships . For more information, call the NCCC Financial Aid Office at 614-6205.
Kenan Arts Council
The Kenan Arts Council will award one $1,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year to a graduating high school senior who plans to major in the arts or an art-related field. Seniors in the Barker, Newfane, Niagara Wheatfield, Lockport, Royalton Hartland and Wilson school districts are eligible to apply. The application is available at each high school’s website. Completed applications must be submitted by March 31.
Wilson CSD
WILSON — Applications are available for the Dr. John A. Burns Scholarship, awarded by Wilson Central School District to a worthy and deserving male graduate who is in need of financial assistance to attend college or a university. Preference is given to graduates who are pursuing medical studies.
The scholarship fund was established by the late Dr. John A. Burns, who practiced medicine in the Wilson area for many years.
Scholarship winners are selected by the board of education on the basis of character, need and aptitude for doing successful college or graduate work. The amount of the scholarship is determined by the board, based on the amount of net income in the scholarship fund.
Applications must be submitted by April 1.
For an application and more information, contact Timothy P. Carter, district superintendent.
County Assessors Association
The Niagara County Assessors Association is sponsoring a scholarship for any Niagara County resident who is a graduating senior from one of the high schools in the county and plans to attend college within New York state in the fall of 2021.
The $1,000 cash award may only be used toward the recipient’s bona fide costs of attending college.
Applications may be picked up at high school guidance offices or any local assessor’s office, or by writing to: Scholarship Committee, Niagara County Assessors Association, c/o Jill Lederhouse, Assessor, Town of Lockport, 6200 Robinson Road, Lockport, NY 14094.
Completed applications must be postmarked by April 1.
Return completed applications to the above listed address.
The award will be announced in May.
Community Foundation
BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo scholarship application process for the 2021-2022 academic year is now open. Applications are due by May 1 and must be submitted online.
All students, including Say Yes Buffalo applicants and scholars, that meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply. The requirements are:
• Be a current resident of one of the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming);
• Have a minimum “C” average or a grade point average of 2.0 or greater;
• Be admitted to a nonprofit 501(c)(3), U.S. Department of Education accredited school for full-time study beginning in the fall 2020 semester.
Scholarship awards typically range from $1,000 to $6,000.
For more information on the Community Foundation’s scholarship program, including application instructions, visit www.cfgbscholarships.org or text SCHOLARSHIP to (855) 213-4426*.
