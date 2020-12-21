Local columnist wins writing award

Margo Sue Bittner is the New York State Agricultural Society's 2021 "Cap" Creal Journalism Award winner in the printed editorial category.
Bittner, the owner-operator of Appleton-based The Winery at Marjim Manor who writes the monthly column "Outstanding In Her Field" for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, was cited for her July 2020 column titled "Uncorking a Natural Wonder — We Hope!"
"Uncorking" was an open letter to New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo detailing the steps wineries have taken to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic and objecting to the "burdensome regulation" that requires vendors of alcoholic beverages to sell food in order to remain open lawfully. Bittner appealed to Cuomo to recognize that wineries and bars are not the same, and "help this sector of your agricultural community" by exempting wineries from the rule.
Bittner and other Cap Creal awardees will be recognized during the state Agriculture Society's virtual annual forum on Jan. 7.
