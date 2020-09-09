The Lewiston Community Lions is again sponsoring the Lions International Peace Poster contest. It's open to any student ages 11-13 (as of Nov. 15, 2020) living in the Town or Village of Lewiston.
This years Peace Poster Theme is “Peace Through Service.”
Those interested in participating in creating a poster and submitting their vision of peace artwork, contact Regina Cecconi with the Lewiston Community Lions at 523-4567 or pick up an entry/registration form at the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, 895 Center St., Lewiston. All submissions are due at the Niagara River Chamber of Commerce Center Street location by 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2020, and must include a parental signed registration form with the entry.
One entry per student. Artwork must not be smaller than 13-by-20 inches and no larger than 20-by-24 inches on flexible poster board material. All media is accepted. Charcoal, chalk, and pastel entries must be fixative spray to prevent smearing. No 3-D entries (nothing glued or attached to the artwork) and no use of lettering, numbering or any language can be used in the artwork. The artist signature can be placed on the back of the poster only. Cash prizes for the first, second and third place posters.
For more information about the contest or membership opportunities with the Lewiston Community Lions please visit or contact us through our Facebook Page Lewiston Lions. Contest is open to any youth, church or group organization meeting the age specifications. If interested in offering this contest to your specific group (anywhere in WNY) please contact Regina Cecconi or wnylions.org to find a Lions Club to sponsor the contest for your group.
