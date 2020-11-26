Lewiston Lions purchase double swing for inclusive playground

The Lewiston Community Lions recently presented the Village of Lewiston Town Board with a check for $10,285 to purchase an Oodle Double Swing. The swing, for inclusive playgrounds, is set side-by-side, and kids of all abilities can enjoy. The back-and-forth movement of swinging provides a child’s nervous system with a wealth of visual, vestibular, and proprioceptive stimulation as they learn how their bodies move in space and how much effort it takes to increase or decrease their speed.
“When the Village of Lewiston announced their plans for an inclusive playground in 2018, the Lewiston Community Lions knew we wanted to be a permanent part of the nearly 14,000 square-foot community addition that would provide a safe place for families and children of all abilities to have fun,” stated past club president Lion Sheila Zuhlke, “and immediately started our fundraising efforts”.
On Oct, 19, the Lewiston Community Lions, with community fundraising support and Lions Clubs grants, were able to present the Lewiston Village Board with a check for $10,285 to complete payment for the Oodle Double Swing, currently being stored in the village's Department of Highway facility.
"We are a small club, but were able to accomplish a big goal,” current club president Regina Cecconi said, “and are proud to be able to present this check to the village.”
The COVID pandemic has pushed the groundbreaking of the inclusive playground to spring 2021, but it has not stopped the Lewiston Lions, as well as other WNY Lions clubs, from continuing to serve their communities in this time of need.
The Lewiston Lions were part of the WNY Lions efforts to provide over $35,000 to local food pantries, as well as helping to distribute 850 meals to essential workers at the height of the pandemic quarantine. “Finding alternative, safe ways to serve, has been a primary goal for Lewiston Lions," Cecconi said, “but that is what we are, and will continue to do, because we are dedicated to our community and serving in any way we can.”
The Lewiston Community Lions are currently accepting new members. Lions Club International has reduced its new member dues, until Dec. 31, to encourage those interested in serving to join their local Lions Club. For more information please contact Regina Cecconi at 523-4567, email thelewistoncommunitylions@gmail.com or message through Lewiston Lions Facebook. If interested, do not hesitate, your community needs you.
