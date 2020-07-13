Lewiston Lions donate to masks to police department

The Lewiston Lions were able to donate fifty quantity of KN95 Masks to the Lewiston Police Department to supplement their mandatory safety precautions for their officers. The KN95 masks were acquired through a state Lions Club International Disaster Relief Grant. Lewiston Lions is part of WNY Lions District, where over 1,400 KN95 Masks were donated to essential employees throughout Western New York. Individual WNY Lions Clubs were able to apply to the State Lions for the KN95 masks to distribute within their communities.
Lewiston Lions also donated $500 to the Lewiston Police Department to help in their purchase of specialized safety gear for their officers. The LPD supports other community police departments as needed, without the addition of this specialized protective gear, they would not be able to provide full support. Police Frank Previte was appreciative of the donations the Lewiston Lions were able to provide. “We could not do what we do without wonderful community organizations like yours (Lions) to help us”, stated Chief Previte.
Looking to help make a difference in your community, membership opportunities are available with the Lewiston Lions. For more information please contact us at 716-246-1667. Lions Clubs International is the largest service organization in the world.
