Lewiston Lions collecting items for food pantry's PBJ Drive

The Lewiston Lions understands that local food pantries are under tremendous pressure, with increased demand and decreased donations. The club was able to make donations to several food pantry locations during quarantine, including: Care & Share (Inter Community Services) Pantry, Word of Life Ministries food pantry and the Magdalene Project food pantry. In addition to a monetary donation, 40 face masks were also donated to the Word of Life Ministries for distribution to those who may need one.
One local food pantry was finding it difficult to keep peanut butter, jelly and fluff on their shelves for families with children. To help with this shortage, the Lewiston Community Lions is holding a Peanut Butter & Jelly & Fluff Drive from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 in front of Deal Realty on Center Street in Lewiston. There will also be a bin in front of the office for those individuals who are unable to stop by and donate at the drive. Any brand of peanut butter, alternative butter, jelly or Fluff is much appreciated. Please stop by with your donation and help the Lions fight food insecurity.
For more information about the Lions, or membership opportunities or how you can serve with the Lewiston Community Lions, please check out their Facebook page Lewiston Lions, or call/text 246-1667.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.