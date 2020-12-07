Lewiston Lions and Lewiston VFW partner for veterans

The Lewiston Community Lions and the Lewiston VFW Downriver Post 7487 are collecting toiletry items for local female and male homeless veterans and those in the VA hospital and shelters. Travel and full-sized requested items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, lip balm, hand sanitizer, wipes, facial tissue packets, shampoo, and lotion. A special request to remember our female veterans as well with donations of feminine products (tampons and sanitary pads), and size 1 and 2 diapers.
The collection drive runs through Dec. 16. Donations bins are located outside the Deal Realty office 451 Center St. and Orange Cat Coffee 703 Center St. Donations can also be dropped off at the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, 895 Center St., Monday through Friday during business hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations are greatly appreciated; even a small item can help make a difference. For more information contact Lewiston Lions President Regina Cecconi 716-523-4567 or Lewiston VFW Downriver Post 7487 Adjutant Vince Canosa 716-343-4358.
The Lewiston Community Lions continue to serve our community, and beyond, during COVID providing donations, service and supplies where necessary. To become a member of the Lewiston Lions, contact Regina Cecconi, or message Lewiston Lions on Facebook. Lewiston Lions understand a member’s time may be limited due to family and work obligations; there are no mandatory number of meetings to attend (virtually or in-person) and ask that member volunteer and participate how much or little as their schedule affords.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.