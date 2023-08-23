The Lewiston Jazz Festival Board of Directors has announced Benjamin Mekinulov of Buffalo as the recipient of the 2023 Carol Calato Jazz Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded each year through an application and judging process to a student majoring in a music field.
Mekinulov is a senior cello performance major at the Cleveland Institute of Music and is set to graduate in 2024. He started lessons with Professor Feng Hew of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra when he was 6 years old and it has been his passion ever since. Mekinulov has also studied with David Yink (Eastman School of Music) and Melissa Kraut (Cleveland Institute of Music).
Mekinulov has served as the principal cellist of the Greater Buffalo Youth Orchestra and recipient of first prize of the Tuesday Morning Competition and Gold Medal Winner of the Cleveland Cello Society Scholarship.
The application process for the 2024 scholarship will start in March with information online at www.LewistonJazz.com.
The Lewiston Jazz Festival takes place Friday and Saturday in the village.
