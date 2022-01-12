The Historical Association of Lewiston will present “The Men of Battery M” at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Edward Jackson will be the presenter at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St. in Lewiston.
“The Men of Battery M” is the story of a Civil War formed in Lockport at the outbreak of the Civil War and comprised of men from Niagara County, the majority of whom came from from Lockport, Wilson, Newfane and Porter. They would serve for their three-year enlistment and a majority of them would re-enlist to finish out the war.
Battery M served many of the major battles on the Eastern front including Winchester, Gettysburg, Antietam, Chancellorsville, Kennesaw Mountain, Atlanta and the March to the Sea.
This presentation will deal with the stories of the men themselves and some of their families, not only during the war but also after the war with their return home.
Jackson grew up in Lockport and attended Lockport schools graduating in 1965. He served in the US Army in Vietnam as a combat infantryman; returning home he attended Niagara Community College. After a break of about 40 years Jackson was able to finish and go on to Niagara University. He majored in Business Management and History and received his Bachelors of Science degree with a minor in History.
Jackson worked in many management positions for several companies and would own two companies, the last of which was a warehousing and trucking company located in Lockport. Due to health issues he was forced into changing directions.
He has done research on and presentations on several military topics. Jackson has done presentations at Niagara University on his experiences in Vietnam.
He also works with returning Veterans in the Niagara County Veterans Court. He is a past Commander of Vietnam Veterans of America Charter 268 and also is the present Commander of VFW Post 313 of Youngstown, he serves as a tour guide at Old Fort Niagara.
This community event is free and open to all, refreshments will be served. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone must wear appropriate facial coverings. Hand sanitizer will be available.
