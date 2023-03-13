The Lewiston Choraleers will present an Easter program at four area churches during Lent. The program features Pepper Choplin's cantata "Once Upon A Tree," which depicts the passion and intensity of Holy Week events.
The program schedule is:
• Sunday, 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 500 Cayuga St.
• March 26, 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 100 Church St.
• April 1, 1 p.m. at St. John de LaSalle Church, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
• April 2, 2 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.
The 45-member Lewiston Choraleers are directed by Brad Wingert and accompanied by pianist Lynda Williams. Performances are open to the public; the general admission fee is $5 (children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge). More information about the group is available at www.lewistonchoraleers.com and on Facebook.
