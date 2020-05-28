Lewiston artist reviving studio tours program

Michelle Marcotte, a Lewiston artist, will revive the occasional Niagara River Region Art Studio tours this summer as part of a program that will be outside and socially distanced.
Marcotte is welcoming Lewiston area artists to participate in the organization and publicity of the studio tours. She said the goal is to display local works of art and encourage sales of artists' work safely while boosting the spirits of art-starved communities in Niagara County.
She said, generally, a studio tour works best if the artists involved can be near enough that visitors can visit three to seven artists in a day by driving or biking. While Marcotte is organizing Lewiston, she invites art leaders in other communities to organize in their area, and to discuss whether collaborating is an option.
Since this program will be led by local artists, Marcotte said participants can discuss issues and sort out what approaches are best. Marcotte has experience organizing studio tours and said she will chat with anyone who wants to organize in their community.
For more information, contact Marcotte by email at marcotteconsulting@gmail.com.
