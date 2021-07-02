The Lewiston Town Board heard from a group of Lewiston-Porter students during its regular meeting Monday night.
The students raised $1,149 to provide shade and renovations at the dog park in the Village of Lewiston, which is maintained by the town.
Four students of fourth grade Lewiston-Porter teachers Christine Dumoulin and Rachel Smith made dog biscuits bags and sold them at a variety of locations in the village, with sponsorship from Tim Hortons on Center Street, as well as support from the Spicy Pickle, Hurtin 4 Curtains and Lew-Port elementary teachers.
The fourth-graders, all going into fifth grade in September, include Zoe Woodhouse, Charlotte Ryan, Mackenna Breeden and Waylon Fallesen. T
he board watched a cell phone video from Zoe Woodhouse in which she explained why they need to renovate the dog park, noting she would like to add more trees and tarps, obstacles, and a working water system.
