Lanternier is 27th CD's veteran of the month

Pendleton resident Donald Lanternier was named the 27th Congressional District Veteran of the Month for February.
The award "honors veterans in our community who not only selflessly served our nation but are also dedicated members of their communities," U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs said. "Donald honorably served our nation during the Korean War, but he returned home following his service and has worked tirelessly to improve our Western New York community for over six decades. He embodies the true meaning of dedicated and selfless service."
Lanternier served in the Armed Services from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Pusan, Seoul and Uijongbu, South Korea. He left military service with the rank private first class and began a career with Verizon.
Lanternier is a past Pendleton town justice and has served as president of the St. Paul's Church Council, Pendleton Lions Club, Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company and the Niagara County Magistrates Association.
Lanternier is a member of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Korean Veterans Association, Pendleton Veterans Association and the Firemen's Association of the State of New York.
