Kiwanis Club of Niagara-Wheatfield provides for Pinnacle

The Kiwanis Club of Niagara-Wheatfield delivered two truckloads of gifts and supplies to Pinnacle Community Services Safehouse on Dec. 17.
This annual project is dear to the members of their Kiwanis club. The members collect, buy and solicit new basic household cleaning, personal, pillows, slippers, blankets and supplementary items. At Christmas, these rudimentary items are placed in holiday bags and given to the victims of domestic violence living at the shelter or are ready to move out on their own. Extra items are kept at the shelter for daily and future usage.
In addition, the children at the shelter compose a list of Christmas gifts they would like. The Niagara-Wheatfield club purchase and wraps the wishes. Sometimes the list may include shoes, socks, a jacket, a book, simple items most of us take for granted. On Dec. 10, the club held a virtual meeting at a member’s home where the collection of articles was sorted and bagged or boxed. This project has been an annual occurrence.
The Niagara-Wheatfield Kiwanis Club as other area clubs are always looking for new members to assist in their community service projects. The International Kiwanis and New York District is now offering free membership for the 2020-2021 year until Dec. 31. Interested or have a question contact your area Kiwanis club or contact Danny Maerten, Lt. governor, Niagara Frontier North at 731-3696 or danielmaerten1954@gmail.com.
