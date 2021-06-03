Kenan Center showcase scheduled for Saturday

Saturday is Member Appreciation Day at the Kenan Center. Events planned throughout the day highlight the benefits of membership including the annual herb and plant sale, free recreational play for children and the launch of the Music in the Gardens series. The public at large is invited to participate.
“We wanted to create a day that says thank you to our members, while inviting the general public to experience what we have to offer,” spokesman Parrish Gibbons Herzog said. “All of the day’s offerings are free and open to the public, aside from the Music in the Gardens concert which is only free for Kenan members.”
Events of the day include:
• A membership drive. New members will receive a complimentary ticket to a festival or concert, access to Music in the Gardens and a discount on summer youth programming fees.
• Friends of the Kenan Herb Club's annual herb and plant sale, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Free admission to the exhibit "A Photographic Celebration of the Erie Canal: Featuring Works by F.B. Clench" at Kenan House Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The exhibit ends on Sunday).
• Various recreational games and activities for children, free of charge, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Music in the Gardens with the Mark Mazur Trio, noon to 2 p.m. on the Kenan House patio. Admission for non-members is $20.
• Unveiling of Little Libraries, a new lending library for all, sponsored by Lockport Rotary Club, 12:30 p.m.
• Food sales by Parkers Pit BBQ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Summer program registration (Youth Soccer and Kids Quest).
For more information, go to: kenancenter.org.
