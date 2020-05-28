Junior sailing scholarships to be awarded through Olcott Yacht Club

The Olcott Yacht Club Women's Yachting Association is offering scholarships for the junior sailing program at OYC.
Students in the Barker, Newfane and Wilson school districts between the ages of 7 and 18 years may apply. Several levels of instruction are taught with an emphasis on safety, fun, sportsmanship, cooperation and competition.
Sessions are taught by U.S. Sailing and American Red Cross-certified instructors. Instructors use the U.S. Sailing Association format, which offers several years of developmental skills in sailing, theory, timing, balance, racing and seamanship.
For an application, go to www.olcottyachtclub.com or call Linda Rosenbaum, chairperson of the Women's Yachting Association, at 778-5153. Completed applications must be turned in no later than June 22.
This is the 22nd year of the OYC-WYA's scholarship program.
