Junior Achievement honors Cardinal O'Hara teacher

Junior Achievement of WNY recently honored Gary Gross, a long time teacher at Cardinal O’Hara High School, as an Education Champion for his commitment and dedication to JA.
The virtual “JA Inspiring Tomorrows” centennial gala took place on Oct. 29, celebrating JA’s 100th anniversary and presenting awards to educators from across Erie and Niagara counties for their long-lasting relationships with JA.
A total of 50 organizations, businesses, foundations and individuals who were instrumental in JA’s success and growth were honored.
Gross has taught Junior Achievement in his economics class at Cardinal O’Hara for 30 years.
“Last year and again this year, we are hampered by COVID 19 although I hope we will be doing our outreach to elementary schools by spring,” Gross said.
A JA representative presents a seminar to seniors and then Gross selects groups of three or four students who visit public and private schools in North Tonawanda, Tonawanda and Ken-Ton, four times for each class. The students present the JA program, which covers free enterprise and business.
“JA is such a worthwhile, hands-on program. I’m always pleased when our alumni come by and say how much they learned and are using in their business lives,” Gross said.
Laurie Mahoney, JAWNY president, said “Organizations, like Junior Achievement, and local communities survive and thrive because of donors and individuals who exhibit this level of dedication and commitment."
