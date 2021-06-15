Jan Covell honored by regional Educational Service Council

Janice Covell, a board of education member of Orleans/Niagara BOCES, was recently recognized by the Western New York Educational Service Council. Covell, who represents Starpoint Central School District on the board, was honored virtually by the council at the end of May.
Covell was nominated by BOCES District Superintendent Clark Godshall and the Board of Education because she represents the best qualities and professional achievement in service to education. She was this year’s winner in the Board of Education category of the awards.
Covell has served on the board for 15 years and is a member of the Niagara Orleans School Board Association and New York State School Boards Association. She’s a past president and vice president of the Orleans/Niagara BOCES Board of Education and also has been in charge of NOSBA.
“Janice has always had a passion for public education,” Godshall said. “Thanks to her ability to see the ‘big picture’, she is the perfect person to help set a school district’s direction and help to achieve BOCES’ mission. She has a strong sense of stewardship and is indispensable with her knowledge of New York State education laws and policies. She is a true advocate for education.”
Covell said she was honored to receive service council award.
“You are the school when you are a board member. You affect what is going on there beyond going to meetings and setting policy,” Covell said. “I think it is very important to know the administrators by first name and say hello to the teachers and staff and see if they need to talk about anything. My goal is not to interfere, I just want them to feel comfortable enough with me to ask me questions or voice concerns.”
“We have been fortunate to have Janice on our Board of Education for many years,” Godshall said. “She is the first one to champion any cause that will benefit students and is an amazing source of information of what is happening at the state and local level that will impact our BOCES.”
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.